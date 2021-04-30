Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) traded down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.86. 3,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 573,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.20 million, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 48.3% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 151,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 49,221 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter worth $1,111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynex by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

