$0.02 EPS Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritiv.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

VRTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRTV opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $668.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.