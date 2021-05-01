$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triterras.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRIT shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of TRIT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,104. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth $1,875,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth $2,048,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

