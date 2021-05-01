$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.29. Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 499,507 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,083,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 232,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,473. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.62.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

