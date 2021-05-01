-$0.15 EPS Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $183,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $134,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $26,000.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.