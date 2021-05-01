$0.19 EPS Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

