$0.23 EPS Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIR. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other CIRCOR International news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $693.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

