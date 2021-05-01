-$0.29 EPS Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALDX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 1,865,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 128,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 63,051 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

