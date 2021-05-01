$0.40 EPS Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 1,053.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 53,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 175,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

