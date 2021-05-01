$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,530,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 136,988 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $622.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.