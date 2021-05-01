$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.95.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 507.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.1% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.54 and a 200-day moving average of $302.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $361.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

