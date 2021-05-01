$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.13. 2,256,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 63,306 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

