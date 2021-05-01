-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.92). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 359,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $17,057,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 392,512 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,870. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

