$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Welltower posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $388,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 29.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Welltower by 0.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Welltower by 9.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.03. 2,733,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

