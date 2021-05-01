$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $90.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $93.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

