$0.93 EPS Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.85. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PLT opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 93,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Plantronics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

