0Chain (ZCN) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002149 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $60.13 million and $763,540.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 144.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

