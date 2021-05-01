$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.