-$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.34). Delek US posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 360%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of DK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.73. 833,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at $102,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

