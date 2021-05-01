$1.80 Million in Sales Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will report sales of $1.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 million and the lowest is $1.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $21.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $172.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

