1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FLWS traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. 2,311,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,199. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,992,686.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,581. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

