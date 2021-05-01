1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.81, but opened at $28.09. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 29,818 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $436,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,987.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $229,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $2,855,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.