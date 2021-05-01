$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.66. Alibaba Group reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $12.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $230.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.25. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

