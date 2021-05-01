103,561 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

