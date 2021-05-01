103,992 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $132.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.