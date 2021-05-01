10,550 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 515,068 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 in the last three months.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

