$106.95 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce sales of $106.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.79 million and the highest is $108.10 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $128.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $427.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.46 million to $427.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $436.90 million, with estimates ranging from $436.80 million to $437.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.97. 82,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,059. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

