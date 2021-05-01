11,270 Shares in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MediciNova by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

MNOV opened at $4.39 on Friday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediciNova Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

