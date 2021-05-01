$113.51 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report $113.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.60 million and the lowest is $86.22 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $94.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $478.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.99 million to $533.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $708.70 million, with estimates ranging from $620.28 million to $780.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

FTAI traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 574,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,714. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,917,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.