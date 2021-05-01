$159.54 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to announce sales of $159.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.94 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $145.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $644.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $642.70 million to $646.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $669.60 million, with estimates ranging from $656.50 million to $687.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AX. DA Davidson raised their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of AX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.15. 426,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,043. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 317.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

