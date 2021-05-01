$161.65 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post sales of $161.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.84 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $143.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $741.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.40 million to $773.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $955.25 million, with estimates ranging from $907.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shake Shack from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,073.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,548 shares of company stock worth $25,294,671. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after buying an additional 69,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $29,946,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.75. 410,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.55. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.42, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

