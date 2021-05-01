$17.85 Million in Sales Expected for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) will announce $17.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. Colony Credit Real Estate reported sales of $27.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year sales of $84.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $118.45 million, with estimates ranging from $110.60 million to $126.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%.

CLNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

