1,752 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.25.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $422.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.92 and a 200-day moving average of $354.86. Pool Co. has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $426.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

