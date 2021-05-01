$18.80 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post $18.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $1.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 974.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $101.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $42.37 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $57.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCUS. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.75. 316,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,674,133 shares of company stock valued at $221,046,652 over the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

