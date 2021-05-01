1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BCOW stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
