1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BCOW stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

