19,230 Shares in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $259,000.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

DUNEU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.