1st Source Co. (SRCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

1st Source has increased its dividend by 48.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

SRCE stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

