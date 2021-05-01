$2.97 EPS Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. Watsco posted earnings of $2.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after acquiring an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 403,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.86. 123,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a one year low of $150.09 and a one year high of $298.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

