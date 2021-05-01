$25.60 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post $25.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.35 million and the lowest is $22.12 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $114.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.21 million to $128.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.54 million, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $125.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.74. 98,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.