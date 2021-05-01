$25.60 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post $25.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.35 million and the lowest is $22.12 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $114.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.21 million to $128.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.54 million, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $125.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.74. 98,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

