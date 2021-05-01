$259.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to post $259.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.70 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $238.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $40.99. 2,470,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

