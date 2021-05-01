$283.59 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will post sales of $283.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.19 million and the lowest is $281.00 million. Adtalem Global Education posted sales of $259.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. 1,251,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.