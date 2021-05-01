$297.09 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post sales of $297.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.00 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $271.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

TYL stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $424.86. The company had a trading volume of 275,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,041. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $308.92 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,470,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

