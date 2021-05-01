$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the highest is $3.18 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after buying an additional 151,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.57. 1,208,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,680. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

