$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the highest is $3.18 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after buying an additional 151,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.57. 1,208,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,680. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.