300 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $1,783,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $206.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $211.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

