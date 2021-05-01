302 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

AWK opened at $155.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

