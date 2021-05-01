30,733 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

