$330.09 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post sales of $330.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.97 million and the lowest is $329.30 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $314.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE MSA opened at $160.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $101.99 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $848,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

