3,372 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

