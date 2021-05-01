3,600 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth $202,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in WNS by 26.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in WNS by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

NYSE WNS opened at $72.43 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.