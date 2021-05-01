3,916 Shares in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,000.

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

